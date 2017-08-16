Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENNETH WAYNE “KENNY” WOOD (UPDATED)

on 08/16/2017 |

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Wood 59 of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.  He was born in Glasgow the son of Charles and Patsy Houchens Wood of Glasgow who survive.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by an uncle Archie Wood of Indianapolis, an aunt Dorothy Combs of Glasgow and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00am until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENNETH WAYNE “KENNY” WOOD (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

Ruth Ann Sexton
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/16 80%
High 87° / Low 74°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/17 80%
High 88° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/18 20%
High 87° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.