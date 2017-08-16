KENNETH WAYNE “KENNY” WOOD (UPDATED)

on 08/16/2017 |

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Wood 59 of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. He was born in Glasgow the son of Charles and Patsy Houchens Wood of Glasgow who survive.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by an uncle Archie Wood of Indianapolis, an aunt Dorothy Combs of Glasgow and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00am until time for the service.