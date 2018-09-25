KENNY’S CHEESE SAYS “KY PROUD” IMPROVES BRAND, ABROAD

on 09/25/2018 |

Recently, the Piazza Produce Kentucky Proud Showcase was held in Louisville bring producers of KY Proud products and buyers together to explore potential business relationships. In a press release from Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, Quarles is shown sampling a local product, Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese made in Barren County. I spoke with Van Campbell, Director of Sales for Kenny’s Cheese, who said that the Kentucky Proud label means something to out-of-state buyers.

With the Bourbon and Horse Racing Industry, Campbell says, from a marketing standpoint, it helps the brand when it’s labeled Kentucky Proud.

He also added that even Chefs and Restaurants are listening to what their customers are telling them, and better ingredients do matter.

Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese is made in Austin, Kentucky. Beverley and Ken Mattingly own and operate the company who’s footprint extends internationally.