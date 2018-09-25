Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENNY’S CHEESE SAYS “KY PROUD” IMPROVES BRAND, ABROAD

on 09/25/2018 |

Recently, the Piazza Produce Kentucky Proud Showcase was held in Louisville bring producers of KY Proud products and buyers together to explore potential business relationships. In a press release from Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, Quarles is shown sampling a local product, Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese made in Barren County. I spoke with Van Campbell, Director of Sales for Kenny’s Cheese, who said that the Kentucky Proud label means something to out-of-state buyers.

      092518campbell1

With the Bourbon and Horse Racing Industry, Campbell says, from a marketing standpoint, it helps the brand when it’s labeled Kentucky Proud.

Kennys Cheese

      092518campbell2

He also added that even Chefs and Restaurants are listening to what their customers are telling them, and better ingredients do matter.

      092518campbell3

Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese is made in Austin, Kentucky. Beverley and Ken Mattingly own and operate the company who’s footprint extends internationally.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENNY’S CHEESE SAYS “KY PROUD” IMPROVES BRAND, ABROAD”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

 

TABITHA IRVIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:41 AM CDT on September 25, 2018
Expires:
1:00 PM CDT on September 26, 2018
Overcast
Currently
74°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/25 40%
High 80° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 09/26 60%
High 71° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 09/27 10%
High 75° / Low 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.