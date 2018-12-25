Logo


KENTUCKIANS DONATE COATS AND HOODIES FOR FOSTER CHILDREN

on 12/25/2018

Kentuckians donate 1,085 coats, hoodies for foster children
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians have donated more than 1,000 coats and hoodies for children in foster care as part of a charity drive.
A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says its department for income support and the Kentucky County Attorneys Association partnered to collect the items before Christmas. The agency says 1,085 coats and hoodies were donated.
The statement says the coats and hoodies will be distributed across the state to children in out-of-home care administered by the cabinet’s Department for Community Based Services.
Department Commissioner Eric Clark says there are a record-high 10,000 children in out-of-home care and thanked the other agencies for identifying and meeting the need.

