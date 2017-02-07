KENTUCKIANS VOICE CONCERN OVER NEW G-O-P HEALTH CARE BILL

Folks from around Kentucky say they want their voices to be heard when it comes to health-care reform. A 25-hour online hearing wrapped up Monday afternoon featuring more than a hundred Kentuckians who say Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are not listening to their concerns about the Republican plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Jeanie Smith of Bowling Green, who spoke as part of a mom’s panel, says it was great to hear from regular folks about how affordable health care is transforming and in some cases saving lives.

One panelist described how health insurance allowed her to have blood work done that uncovered a rare form of cancer that is now being treated. Another spoke of how the Affordable Care Act has improved access to addiction treatment that was not available before, and others raised concerns about jobs that could be lost under the G-O-P bill. More than one thousand people tuned in to watch the People’s Emergency Health Care Hearing. Stories and videos are available online at hearourhealth.org.

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office said the Senate G-O-P health plan would raise the number of uninsured Americans by 22 million by 2026. Smith says some of the most vulnerable people in the Commonwealth would lose coverage.

McConnell has said he would like a vote on the bill before the July 4th recess, and is speaking with senators about possible modifications to the current draft.