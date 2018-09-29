Logo


KENTUCKY AUDITOR RELEASES REPORT ON THE KENTUCKY WIRED PROJECT

on 09/29/2018 |

A special examination by Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon’s office of Kentucky Wired, the statewide broadband project announced in 2014, finds that taxpayers will be on the hook for almost $1.5 billion over 30 years for the project. That is among nine findings detailed in Auditor Harmon’s nine-month examination of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA) and Kentucky Wired. Auditor Harmon’s report will be referred to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission for further review and possible action by that agency.
In addition, the report details that the Kentucky Wired project is almost $100 million over budget for construction costs, and the original planned completion date for the project has already passed. Meanwhile, the state is making so-called “availability payments” to contractors for a network that is not available or operational. Auditor Harmon’s examination details other issues with KCNA and the Kentucky Wired project, including:
• Significant changes were made that placed the burden on taxpayers during a lengthy and unorthodox procurement process between late 2014 and late 2015.
• Forty-five percent of expected revenue needed to support the project will not be available from K-12 schools.
• The state is increasingly relying on speculative wholesale revenues from the network to fund the project.
• The state has not finalized an $88 million settlement with a construction vendor for which funding was authorized in the 2018 legislative session.
• Additional findings and recommendations detail increased monitoring and analysis needed to reduce costs if the project continues and to avoid repeating these mistakes on future projects.
Even though the report details many serious findings with the KentuckyWired project, and the General Assembly is doing its own investigation through the Program Review and Investigations Committee, Auditor Harmon says his office will continue its exam specifically covering the time frame between when the RFP was issued in 2014, and when the project agreements were signed in September 2015.

