KENTUCKY BUDGET CUTS FOR HIGHER EDUCATION ARE TAKING A TOLL ON STUDENTS

on 08/23/2017

A new national report just out today (Wednesday) finds that since the recession took hold in 2008 Kentucky has made some of the deepest cuts to state funding for higher education. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says when adjusted for inflation, state funding per student in the Bluegrass State is down 26-point-four percent, more severe than the national average of 16 percent. Ian Cruickshank, a sophomore at E-K-U, says it’s taking a toll on students, including him.

According to the national report, 44 states, including Kentucky, are spending less per student than when the recession hit, while tuition has gone up in every state. Inflation adjusted, it’s risen 37 percent in Kentucky, close to the national average.

Ashley Spalding, an analyst with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, says it’s “very concerning” that unlike most states, Kentucky is not reinvesting in higher education. According to the report Kentucky was one of just 13 states that cut funding this past year.

27 year old Jordan Taylor from Paris didn’t start college until he was 24. After graduating from community college, he enrolled at E-K-U this semester. He says while he relies on federal and state grants, he still has to take out loans.

An investment Taylor says will be “worth it” if he can get a good job in his dream field – broadcasting.