KENTUCKY CHIEF JUSTICE CONFIRMED BY SENATE TO BE ON STATE JUSTICE INSTITUTES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Obama’s nomination of Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. to the State Justice Institute’s board of directors. The president nominated Chief Justice Minton in July and the Senate confirmed the nomination Dec. 10. His term on the board is through Sept. 17, 2019.

“I congratulate Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton on his confirmation to serve on the State Justice Institute Board of Directors,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “Chief Justice Minton has served with distinction in Kentucky’s judiciary for over two decades, and I can think of no better candidate to help improve the quality of state courts nationwide. As president of the Conference of Chief Justices, he has earned the respect of his colleagues to spearhead innovation and best practices across the country. I believe that Chief Justice Minton will be an asset to SJI and continue to make Kentucky proud.”

Chief Justice Minton said he appreciates the Senate’s confirmation. “I’m eager to begin working with my fellow board members to award grants that benefit state courts,” he said. “SJI grants make it possible for many state court systems to engage in programs they might not otherwise be able to afford. With the SJI’s assistance, state courts have been able to educate judges about domestic abuse, address human trafficking, implement juvenile justice reforms and much more.”

SJI is a federal non-profit corporation that awards grants to improve the quality of justice in state courts and foster innovative, efficient solutions to common issues faced by all courts. Some areas SJI is currently focusing on with grants are language access in state courts, technology, self-represented litigants and juvenile justice. SJI is governed by an 11-member board of directors appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The SJI board is comprised of six state court judges, one state court administrator and four members of the public (must be two from each major political party).