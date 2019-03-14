Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY COULD MAKE WORST-FUNDED PENSION PLAN EVEN WORST

on 03/14/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Kentucky lawmakers could approve a bill that would make one of the country’s worst-funded public pension systems even worse.

House bill 358 would let about 118 quasi-governmental entities leave the struggling pension system without paying what they owe. An analysis by the retirement system said it could cost the beleaguered system as much as $1 billion.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel calls it the best of the worst options. He said these agencies can’t afford to make increased pension contributions for their employees. Department of Public Health Commissioner Jeffrey Howard said 63 public health departments would have to close over the next two years without changes.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENTUCKY COULD MAKE WORST-FUNDED PENSION PLAN EVEN WORST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

PENNY HOUCHENS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.