KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION WORKS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL SCHOOL BREAKFAST WEEK

The most important meal of the day is being celebrated at schools across Kentucky during this National School Breakfast Week. Each day more than 300-thousand students in the state get a healthy, nutritious meal before they start their day, through the federal School Breakfast Program. Valerie Crouch works in the division of School and Community Nutrition at the Kentucky Department of Education. She says for some kids, school breakfast and lunch are their only opportunities to have a complete, healthy meal. And the benefits, she adds, cannot be underestimated.

The theme of this year’s National School Breakfast Week is “I Heart School Breakfast” – and students, parents and educators are encouraged to show their love for the program on social media. Crouch and staff from her office will be visiting schools around the state including districts in Fayette, Franklin and Scott counties.

Diane Pratt-Heavner with the School Nutrition Association says as they look to expand school breakfast participation, many districts are finding ways to make the meals more accessible.

Pratt-Heavner adds the meals served at school meet federal nutrition standards that limit fat, calories and sodium. And she says many school cafeterias are serving fun options that include a wide assortment of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.