KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM RELEASED THE 2017 VISITORS GUIDE

The Kentucky Department of Tourism has announced the release of the 2017 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide. The guide features a state map with the path of the upcoming Great American Solar Eclipse highlighted.

The 146-page guide has comprehensive information about attractions, lodging, dining, shopping, and entertainment and recreation options in nine regions for visitors to the Bluegrass State.

“The 2017 travel guide highlights the best travel opportunities our state has to offer, from outstanding recreation on our lakes to our rich history reflected from our large cities to small main streets. There really is something for everyone. This guide helps plan the perfect trip to Kentucky.” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Don Parkinson.

The guide features Kentucky travel opportunities including state parks, horse country, bourbon, adventure tourism and historic sites. Also included are links to important online travel tools such as downloadable maps, online trip planners and brochures.

“I challenge everyone to pick up this year’s guide and plan your 2017 trips around the state. This year is an exciting time to learn about our history and heritage as we celebrate the 225th anniversary of statehood. We will also be at the spotlight of the international astrological phenomenon with the Great American Solar Eclipse in August,” said Kristen Branscum, Commissioner of the Department of Tourism.

Published by Miles Media Group, the guide is available in printed versions distributed at the state’s seven staffed welcome centers and the Kentucky Artisan’s Center or by calling 800-225-8747. An online version is available at www.kentuckytourism.com.

Several local attraction are highlighted on the site. Under “There’s Only One” category is Kentucky Down under and Hidden River Cave, both in Horse Cave. the Berry Patch in Austin is featured as one of the state’s agrotourism destination. Four Season Country Inn, Main Street Bed and Breakfast and Hall Place, both of Glasgow, The Narrow Way Bed and Breakfast and Breakfast in Lucas, Victorian House Bed and Breakfast in Smiths Grove, The Bishop House in Park City and Country Girl At Heart Farm Bed and Breakfast in Munfordville.