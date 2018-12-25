on 12/25/2018 |

Kentucky donor gives $1.3K gold coin to Salvation Army

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has donated a gold Canadian coin worth $1,300 to a Louisville Salvation Army kettle campaign for the second year in a row.

The Courier Journal reports the donor’s identity hasn’t been publicly shared, but area charity commander Maj. Roy Williams says it’s the same man who donated an identical coin last year.

Williams says charity officials know it’s the same person because he came forward last year to say what donation location should be given credit for collecting his coin.

The coins are both from the 1980s and were in pristine condition at the time of their donation. Officials say the coin is a boost during a shorten kettle season that has left them about $65,000 short of their $565,000 campaign goal.