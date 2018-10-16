KENTUCKY ENVIROMENT AND ENERGY CABINET PRESENTS 13 AWARDS

on 10/16/2018 |

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet presented 13 environmental awards October 12 at its annual Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment at the Lexington Convention Center.

The Kentucky Excellence in Energy Leadership awards, given by the Office of Energy, were awarded to Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative and to the Glasgow Water Glasgow Water was honored for reducing electricity costs more than 25 percent and energy usage per unit volume of wastewater treated by more than 40 percent.