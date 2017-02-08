KENTUCKY EPA CALLED TO SCENE OF WEEKEND WRECK

on 08/02/2017 |

Trooper Zach Scott is investigating a collision that occurred Saturday, July 29th at 4:12 PM CST, 6 miles east of Columbia on KY 80. 57-year-old Stephen Bridgeman, of Albany, was operating an eastbound 2011 International truck carrying asphalt sealant, when it dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway and overturned which resulted in sealant leakage from the truck.

The operator and three passengers, 20-year-old Lucien Stevens, of Albany; 25-year-old Jeremy George of Jamestown and 29-year-old James Corbin, of Columbia were all belted and transported to TJ Health Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Trooper Scott was assisted by Adair County EMS, Fire, Emergency Management and Kentucky EPA.