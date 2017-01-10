KENTUCKY FAMILY PARTICIPATES IN ANGELS IN ADOPTION

on 10/01/2017 |

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) welcomed members of the Thurman family from Franklin, Kentucky to his leadership office in the United States Capitol.

Senator McConnell congratulated them for participating in the 2017 Angels in Adoption program, which is a public awareness campaign organized by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. Each year, Members of Congress may recommend constituents who are helping to improve the lives of foster children and orphans. This year, Senator McConnell recommended Josh and Mandy Thurman, their three daughters, and son, Townes, for the honor.

On April 27, 2017, Josh and Mandy became the legal parents of Townes. However, five days later, the Ethiopian government imposed an adoption suspension. The Thurmans sought Senator McConnell’s assistance with their international adoption and on their behalf, the Senator contacted the Ethiopian Ambassador and the Ethiopian Prime Minister. After continued pressure from Congress and the U.S. Department of State, the Ethiopian government began reissuing travel documents, and this June, the Thurmans brought Townes home to Kentucky.

Senator McConnell said, “It was great to personally congratulate the Thurman family on becoming Angels in Adoption. It’s heartwarming moments like this that remind me how honored I am to work in the United States Senate on behalf of Kentucky families. Josh and Mandy’s commitment to adoption, despite numerous hurdles, is laudable, and it was a privilege to have helped them grow their family.”

Josh and Mandy Thurman said, “We truly enjoyed visiting our Nation’s Capital and appreciate Senator McConnell’s work on behalf of Kentucky adoptive families. After a challenging adoption process, we are grateful to have our son home and thankful for the Senator’s willingness to help.”

For Kentucky families who may also need assistance with international adoption, please contact the Senator’s office in Louisville at (502) 582-6304 or online: https://sen.gov/R4W4