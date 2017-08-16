KENTUCKY GAS PRICES DROP THIS WEEK

on 08/16/2017 |

Kentucky Gas Prices Drop as Neighboring States Fluctuate

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky dropped by about five cents this week to $2.18 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Despite a nearly 800,000 barrel build in gasoline, low inventory levels are driving gas prices up in the Great Lakes and Central States.

On the National Front

Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.35 per gallon, which is flat on the week, nine cents more than one month ago, and 22 cents more than last year.

Additionally, last week, the EIA published a report that pointed to a revised record gasoline demand for the week that ended on July 28. The demand figure for the week ending on August 4th noted a small pullback, but overall the last four weeks of gasoline demand have been on par with that of a year ago. If seasonal demand remains strong, drivers will potentially see prices continue to climb across the country.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price at $2.08 per gallon. Brownsville is a dime higher at $2.18, Smiths Grove and Park City are both at $2.20 and Horse Cave and Cave City are both at $2.21. Tompkinsville and Edmonton are both at $2.22 and Munfordville is at $2.24. Scottsville has the highest area average at $2.28 for one gallon of regular unleaded.