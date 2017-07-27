on 07/27/2017 |

Kentucky Gas Prices Move Up, Regional Supply Increases

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky rose by three cents this week to $2.16 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gasoline stocks in the region increased to nearly 55 million barrels. While levels are above the year-ago figure by a more than 1 million barrels, they are down considerably from the 2017 high

On the National Front

The bulk of the country is seeing more expensive gas prices, a major swing from last week. At $2.28, the national gas price is three cents more than a week ago, which is the largest seven-day increase since before Memorial Day.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline stocks took their largest dip for the first time in five weeks, which does factor in to the increased price at the pump and AAA says prices are likely to continue to rise..

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Brownsville comes in lowest at $2.07 per gallon. Bowling Green is a penny higher at $2.08, Smiths Grove and Glasgow are both at $2.12 and Scottsville and Edmonton come in at $2.14. Tompkinsville, Horse Cave and Cave City are all at $2.17 and Park City is at $2.19. Coming in with the highest area average is Munfordville where motorists are paying an average of $2.30 per gallon.