KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATEWIDE EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF LAST WEEKS STORMS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 3, 2017) — Gov. Matt Bevin today declared a statewide emergency, in response to the severe storms that battered Kentucky earlier this week.

A powerful weather system with torrential rain, hail, flash flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes tracked across the Commonwealth on Tuesday (Feb. 28) and Wednesday (March 1), resulting in injuries and significant property and infrastructure damage.

“Communities throughout Kentucky were affected by this week’s severe storms,” said Gov. Bevin. “This official declaration gives our emergency management personnel the resources they need to proactively respond to local needs. We sincerely appreciate their hard work and the dedication of all our first responders and local officials this week.”

The Governor’s executive order protects the Commonwealth’s option to submit a formal Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declaration request during the 30-day period for documentation.

Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) has received preliminary notification of damages from more than three dozen counties, and officials are currently in the process of conducting formal damage assessments.

Gov. Bevin has also activated the state’s prohibitions on price gouging, effective immediately, to protect consumers affected by the severe weather system.

The emergency order triggers several consumer protection measures and will remain in place for 30 days, but may be extended past that time as needed. This order ensures that any instances of price gouging—including for generators, building supplies, chainsaws, hotel rooms and other necessary goods and services at an exorbitant price in a time of disaster—will be fully prosecuted and held accountable.