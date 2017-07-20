on 07/20/2017 |

The Democrats held a sizeable 57 to 36 percent advantage before the 2008 election when Barrack Obama became president. But that decided gap has fallen in half, to only 10 percent, according to the latest voter registration numbers.

“Kentucky has been trending Republican for about a decade and, with the passage of Obamacare, the War on Coal, and the Democratic Party in the state following the national trend to the left, more and more Democrats in Kentucky have had enough and changed their registration to Republican,” said Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Tres Watson.

In the last year, Republicans have added 57,875 to the Democrats 8,246. In the last month, the GOP increased by 2,319 and the Democrats dropped by 620. Independents rose by 20,328 in the past year, including 787 between June 20 and July 18.

Republican presidential candidates have carried Kentucky in every election since George W. Bush in 2000 and the Kentucky House of Representatives went under GOP control after the 2016 election for the first time in 95 years. The Kentucky Senate has been in Republican hands since 2000.

Five of Kentucky’s seven constitutional officers – governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, auditor and commissioner of agriculture – are members of the GOP. The attorney general and secretary of state are the only Democrats holding statewide office.

Both of Kentucky’s U.S. Senators are Republicans as are five of the six members of the U.S. House.

Watson said with all that has happened in Kentucky with the current administration, it is hard to imagine the uptick changing. “With the successes we’ve had passing legislation that is putting Kentuckians back to work, I don’t see any sign of that trend slowing down.”

Current registration totals are 1,662,093 for Democrats, 1,362,094 for Republicans and 280,699 independent or other parties.

Officials with the Kentucky Democratic Party and secretary of state’s office have not responded to requests for comment.