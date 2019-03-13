Logo


KENTUCKY IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO ADOPTING TOBACCO FREE POLICIES IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

on 03/13/2019
Kentucky is one step closer to making a profound and positive difference for kids’ health with the House’s passage of House Bill 11, championed by Representative Kim Moser. Currently, only 42 percent of Kentucky public school districts have adopted tobacco-free policies. And all of our students deserve to learn and grow in a healthy school environment.

The peak years for first trying tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are 6th and 7th grade; these are young kids who are getting hooked on the nicotine in these products. Prohibiting tobacco use creates an environment where smoking cigarettes and e-cigs is not the norm, reduces teen tobacco use, and provides positive adult role modeling.

And a comprehensive tobacco-free campus policy that expands across the state – as proposed by House Bill 11 – can help prevent students from ever risking addiction and protect all students, faculty, staff, and visitors from the harms of secondhand exposure to smoke, aerosol, and residue.

