Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY JUDGE CHARGED WITH FORGERY

on 11/04/2018 |

Kentucky judge charged with forgery, altering public records
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge in Kentucky has been charged with forgery and tampering with public records.
WDRB-TV reports that Circuit Court Judge Beth Maze has been indicted by a grand jury.
Maze represents Bath, Rowan, Montgomery and Menifee counties.
Maze is under investigation for ethics charges filed by the state Judicial Conduct Commission. She is accused of violating judicial rules by trying to help her ex-husband after he was arrested on drug charges last year. She was suspended with pay Oct. 2.
The indictment alleges Maze falsely altered public records. The commission claims that Maze asked attorneys and law enforcement officers whether confidential informants were involved in drug cases involving her ex-husband.
Maze told the commission that she never intended to “bestow any benefit” to her ex-husband. She has denied wrongdoing.
___
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENTUCKY JUDGE CHARGED WITH FORGERY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BARRY HARLOW

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Rain
Sunday 11/04 70%
High 63° / Low 51°
Rain
Overcast
Monday 11/05 20%
High 66° / Low 55°
Overcast
Clear
Tuesday 11/06 20%
High 65° / Low 44°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.