KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE HAS INTRUDUCED A JUDICIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

A redistricting plan for the state’s court system would have local impacts.

Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. has introduced the first Judicial Redistricting Plan Kentucky has seen in decades. The Kentucky legislature will consider the plan during the 2017 regular session of the General Assembly. The judicial circuits and districts have remained largely unchanged since the passage of the Judicial Article, which created Kentucky’s modern court system in 1976. Since that time, Kentucky has seen significant changes in caseload and population.

The goal of redistricting is to ensure that Kentucky’s judicial resources are allocated appropriately. That means adding resources in jurisdictions with heavy caseloads and reducing resources in jurisdictions with lighter caseloads. Unlike redistricting for legislative boundaries, judicial redistricting cannot be accomplished by making changes based solely on population. The judicial process is more difficult because it impacts commonwealth’s attorneys as well as judges and it is the type of caseload – not population – that ultimately determines the workloads of circuit, family and district judges.

The AOC’s first step was to engage the National Center for State Courts to measure judges’ workloads statewide through what was likely the first Judicial Time Study ever conducted in Kentucky. Next, a caseload system was used to measure, based on caseload, how many judges were needed in each district.

When it comes to local impact, the proposed plan would combine the 57th District and the 10th Circuit/District and would create a new family court. This would impact Hart, Larue and Nelson Counties. Also under the new plan, Monroe County would combine with Clinton and Cumberland Counties to create a 40th Circuit/District and two district court positions would be reallocated. Currently, Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and Hancock Counties make up the 38th Judicial District. Under the new plan, Hancock County would move to the 46th to combine with Breckenridge, Meade and Grayson.

The Judicial Redistricting Plan will be formally presented to the legislature in early 2017.

If passed, the plan will take effect in 2022, when all Circuit Court, Family Court and District Court judges are on the ballot.