KENTUCKY LIVING HONORS MUHAMMAD ALI

In a special edition of Kentucky Living magazine mailed to subscribers today, Lonnie Ali, the widow of boxing legend, humanitarian and Kentucky native Muhammad Ali details the “Ali in All of Us” initiative, her birthday present to her late husband, who would have been 75 years old on January 17.

The article features a collection of stunning Ali photographs, provided to Kentucky Living by Boxcar Public Relations, courtesy of Authentic Brands Group, in addition to images from the Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Living contributing photographer Brian Bohannon.

“He was so committed and steadfast in his beliefs that even those who opposed his views eventually came to respect the man who held them,” ESPN anchor Michael Eaves, a Hopkins County native, tells Kentucky Living. Eaves covered Ali’s funeral for the sports network.

“You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who personally encountered him that left that moment without a belief that he truly cared about the well-being of every person he met, regardless of their ethnicity, nationality, religion, or gender,” Eaves says in the feature article. “He was the living epitome of his beliefs.”

In addition to Kentucky Living’s 475,000 subscribers who receive the magazine in their mailboxes each month, 2,000 copies of the January issue are being made available to Muhammad Ali Center visitors during 75th birthday commemorations January 14-17. Also, each of the anticipated 1,000 attendees of the Kentucky Society of Washington’s Bluegrass Ball on January 18 will receive the Ali Legacy issue.

The “Ali in All of Us” initiative hopes to inspire service and acts of kindness globally.

“It doesn’t have to be structured,” Lonnie Ali explains. “It can be taking dinner to someone, volunteering at a library, helping someone who is sick, or just being patient with someone.”

The Ali issue of Kentucky Living comes nearly three years after he was named by Kentucky Living readers as the “All-Time Kentucky Athlete” in the magazine’s annual Best in Kentucky Awards.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled by this award,” Ali wrote to Kentucky Living, crediting his parents and the citizens of Louisville and Kentucky with a large part of his success.

“They gave me a sense of ‘anything is possible’ and encouraged me to pursue my dreams,” Ali continued. “I’ve always been proud of my Kentucky roots and heritage and I intend to continuously make my Kentucky family proud of me and the Ali Legacy—which is also a Kentucky Legacy.”