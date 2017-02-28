KENTUCKY MADE THE TOP TEN LARGEST GAS PRICE INCREASES

Kentucky made this week’s top ten list of the nations’s largest weekly gas price changes, while most of the country remained steady. West Central KY prices increased three cents this week to $2.15 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

National gas prices have remained flat, fluctuating by only a couple of pennies for the last 27 days. Today’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.29 per gallon, which is the same price as one week ago, same price as compared to one month ago and 55 cents more than the same date last year. In mid-March, prices will likely rise as more refiners begin to switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline and driver demand increases.

The market opened Monday morning posting gains following commitments from the United Arab Emirates and Iran to catch up with their promised production cuts. Continued compliance from OPEC countries has kept crude oil trading higher than last year, but rising U.S. production has placed a ceiling on the market leading to flat prices.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest area average at $1.99 for one gallon. Brownsville and Smiths Grove are a dime higher at $2.09 and Glasgow is a nickel higher at $2.14. Tompkinsville and Edmonton are both at $2.16, Horse Cave is a penny higher at $2.17 and Munfordville, Cave City and Park City are all at $2.19 per gallon. Scottsville comes in with the highest area average of $2.25 per gallon.