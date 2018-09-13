Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY MAN AWAITING MURDER RETRIAL CHARGED WITH CHILD PORN OFFENSES

on 09/13/2018 |

Man awaiting murder retrial charged with child porn offenses
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A man awaiting a new trial in his co-worker’s death in Kentucky has now been charged with child pornography offenses.
News outlets cite Boone County court records as saying David Dooley is accused of possessing or viewing material portraying a sexual performance involving someone younger than 16. Dooley was charged with the new offenses last month, and a judge denied his motion to seal the file Tuesday.
Dooley was granted a retrial last year after a judge concluded surveillance video was new, crucial evidence withheld from his defense attorneys. The janitor was convicted of murder in the 2012 death of 42-year-old Michelle Mockbee. She was found beaten outside her office at a biotech company.
Records say Dooley remains jailed. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENTUCKY MAN AWAITING MURDER RETRIAL CHARGED WITH CHILD PORN OFFENSES”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Riley “Bug” Decker

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 09/13 20%
High 89° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/14 20%
High 87° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 09/15 40%
High 88° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.