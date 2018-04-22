KENTUCKY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSIBLE 20 COUNTS OF CHILD EXPLOITATION

on 04/22/2018 |

Just before 8:00pm Thursday night, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Herbert R. Rice, 38, on a charges relating to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance.

Rice was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was communicating online with a minor, engaging in illicit conversation.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected.

Rice is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance.

He was lodged in the Clark County Detention Center.