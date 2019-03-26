Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY MAN FACES CITATION AFTER FEEDING HOMELESS

on 03/26/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is fighting a traffic citation he received while feeding a homeless man.

Morris Soard told The Kentucky Enquirer he saw the man holding a sign that said “Homeless and hungry,” so he decided to buy him a meal. Soard says he returned in his car to the man’s spot in Florence and his wife was handing food out the window when a police officer approached. Soard says he was cited for stopping on a limited access highway.

The citation says the vehicle was stopped in the right lane as traffic approached. The Florence Police Department did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Soard pleaded not guilty in court last week. His attorney says he will pursue dismissal of Soard’s ticket at the April 5 trial.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENTUCKY MAN FACES CITATION AFTER FEEDING HOMELESS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
33°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 03/26 0%
High 54° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/27 0%
High 62° / Low 42°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 03/28 0%
High 68° / Low 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.