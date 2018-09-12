KENTUCKY MAN KNOWN AS “THE REVEREND” SENTENCED TO 33 YEARS IN PRISON

on 12/09/2018 |

A Kentucky man who legally changed his name to “The Reverend” has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his roommate at an assisted living center.

The Daily News reports Special Judge Steve Wilson imposed the sentence Wednesday during a hearing in Bowling Green.

The 38-year-old, formerly known as Robert Allen Reynolds, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder in May in the death of 71-year-old Gary Glueck.

Glueck was stabbed with a pen and coat hanger and strangled with an electrical cord at a Scottsville assisted living center in February 2016. Court records show The Reverend told police he killed Glueck because murderous cult leader Charles Manson told him to.

The Reverend was found competent to stand trial last December.