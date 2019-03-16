Logo


KENTUCKY MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER 5 MONTH OLD DIES FROM HYPOTHERMIA

on 03/16/2019 |
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years in prison in the death of his 5-month-old daughter after she was left in a van.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports Michael Anthony Thigpen of Brandenburg was sentenced Thursday in Logan County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree assault.
Emma Grace Thigpen died June 10, 2016, from hyperthermia. She and two toddler sisters were left in a van parked outside the home in Auburn where Thigpen then lived. The other girls were hospitalized for heat-related problems.
Court records say an investigation found Thigpen was up for 24 hours, drove a shift for Uber and took his wife to work before returning home and falling asleep inside his home with the children in the van.

