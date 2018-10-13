Logo


KENTUCKY MOTHER PROTESTS SON’S 10-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE

on 10/13/2018 |

Mom protests teen son’s 10-year prison sentence for robbery
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is protesting her 15-year-old son’s 10-year prison sentence for robbery and handgun possession.
The Kentucky New Era reports Amanda Campbell protested outside the county justice center Wednesday on behalf of Isaiah Campbell. Campbell says Isaiah was 14 when he pulled a gun on another teen to steal money and a phone. Defense attorney Rick Boling says Isaiah told police he was planning to steal marijuana.
Boling says any crime committed in Kentucky with a gun by a child aged 14 or older will be tried in adult court. He says Isaiah will likely stay in a juvenile detention center until his he turns 18 or graduates high school. Isaiah is eligible for shock probation now and will be eligible for probation in several years.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com

