KENTUCKY NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FEDERAL INVESTIGATION-KENTUCKY

Transportation cabinet says FBI is investigating contractors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The FBI is investigating contractors who have worked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

State officials say they received a grand jury subpoena regarding antitrust allegations involving state contractors dating back to 2010. Last week, state officials posted a letter on the cabinet’s website telling contractors to preserve all documents related to construction, paving or asphalt projects.

Cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djibenou said officials are “fully cooperating and assisting the Department of Justice with its investigation.” She noted the cabinet was not the target of the investigation.

An FBI spokesman, citing Department of Justice policy, would not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

WRONG WAY FATAL

SUV going wrong way hits car in Kentucky, 2 killed

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Police say two people have died after an SUV traveling the wrong way collided with a car in Kentucky.

Media outlets report the head-on accident happened Sunday night just north of London. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the SUV was traveling the wrong way on state Route 30. The accident remains under investigation.

The statement says the SUV’s driver, 57-year-old Richard Allen Thomas of Corbin, and the car’s driver, 27-year-old Kevin Michael Sparkman Jr. of Hazard, were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

HUNTER THOMPSON-CELEBRATION

Festival celebrates gonzo life of Hunter S. Thompson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An annual event celebrating the life of the Louisville-born journalist Hunter S. Thompson will be at the downtown library later this month.

TVA seeking input on coal ash storage at Paradise plant

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on a plan to change the way it stores coal ash at its western Kentucky power plant.

The TVA wants to switch from wet to dry storage of coal ash and other coal combustion residuals the Paradise Fossil Plant near Drakesboro. The TVA’s proposal would build new facilities to convert the ash from wet to dry, construct a new landfill and close its old ash pond. The ash is a byproduct of burning coal at power plants.

A public open house will be held April 10 at 5 p.m. at Muhlenberg North Middle School.

Two of Paradise’s three coal-burning units are being idled and replaced with a natural gas-burning unit later this year. The third unit will continue burning coal.