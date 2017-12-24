KENTUCKY PARKS ARE AVAILABLE FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS

on 12/24/2017 |

The Kentucky State Parks will celebrate the start of 2018 with several New Year’s Eve parties and events planned at resort parks across the state.

Dinner buffets, entertainment, dancing and theater are among the options at the parks on Dec. 31. Many parks are offering lodging packages that include entertainment and meals.

For more details on New Year’s Eve events at Kentucky State Parks, visit http://parks.ky.gov/new-years-eve/

All events are Dec. 31 unless otherwise noted and all times are local time. Five parks plan guided “First Day” hikes on New Year’s Day. They are Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, John James Audubon State Park, and Kenlake State Resort Park.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks, including making reservations for a lodge room or cottage and checking on restaurant hours, visit www.parks.ky.gov