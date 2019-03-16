KENTUCKY PLAYS TENNESSEE IN SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

on 03/16/2019 |

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield scored 20 points and No. 8 Tennessee defeated Mississippi State 83-76 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Tennessee (28-4) advanced to a Saturday semifinal with No. 4 Kentucky. Tennessee and Kentucky split two regular-season matchups.

Jared Harper scored 27 points and No. 22 Auburn showcased its record-setting 3-point attack to beat South Carolina 73-64 on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The fifth-seeded TIgers won their sixth straight to advance to a Saturday semifinal against No. 8 seed Florida. Auburn has 368 3-pointers this season for a new SEC single-season record.

Tyler Herro scored 20 points and fourth-ranked Kentucky started its quest for a fifth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament title by beating Alabama 73-55 in the quarterfinals. With a heavy contingent of Big Blue Nation on hand, the Wildcats improved to 17-2 all-time at this tournament against Alabama, and they got a measure of revenge for opening SEC play with a road loss to the Crimson Tide. Kentucky will play No. 8 Tennessee in the semifinal.