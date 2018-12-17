KENTUCKY RANKED 45TH IN HEALTH AMONG ALL 50 STATES

on 12/17/2018 |

Kentucky is facing serious health challenges, according to an annual state-by-state ranking of key health indicators. The America‘s Health Rankings 2018 report released on Wednesday places Kentucky 45th among states, down from 42nd in 2017. Senior Medical Advisor with the United Health Foundation Dr. Rhonda Randall notes the Commonwealth places last among states in a few important measures.

Randall says the prevalence of obesity is of greatest concern at the national level. It now impacts 31 percent of adults and is a primary contributor to heart disease and cancer. Kentucky‘s adult obesity rate is slightly higher at 34 percent.

On the bright side, Randall notes, childhood poverty has decreased 19 percent nationally in the past five years.

Randall says the findings can help people focus on areas where they can improve behaviors that impact their health.

She adds that health professionals, public-health leaders and policymakers can use the report to examine ways to better support people in their communities in all aspects of their health.