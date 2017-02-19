KENTUCKY SENATE PASSES BILL THAT REMOVES MANDATES OF THE NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND ACT

The Kentucky Senate passed a wide-ranging education reform bill Friday that removes mandates of the now 15-year-old federal No Child left Behind Act. And the House has two separate bills drafted that would allow publicly funded charter schools to open in the state.

Depending on the fate of the measures, the 2017 legislative session could bring about some of the weightiest education reforms in Kentucky since 1990.

The Senate legislation, sponsored by Republican Mike Wilson of Bowling Green, carried the designation Senate Bill 1, the number signifying that it was the top legislative priority for 2017.

Wilson said the bill, which passed the Senate 35-0 and now goes to the House for consideration, would provide more local control and would ensure that accountability standards are rigorous and in line with global competitiveness.

When no lawmakers asked questions prior to the floor vote, Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, rose to explain why. “The lack of questions means it has been thoroughly explained to every member,” Carroll said.

Wilson spent the past year talking with teachers and other stakeholders and met privately with Senate Democrats on Friday morning to explain the measure.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, told reporters the Senate’s legislation was the culmination of three years of work.

House Education Committee Chairman John “Bam” Carney filed the latest charter school legislation. It, like legislation previously filed by Republican Rep. Phil Moffett of Louisville, allows publicly funded charter schools to open statewide.

Carney’s measure could be heard in the House Education Committee as soon as next week.

The measure calls for charters to be exempted from some state education regulations. However, they would have to comply with the same testing, safety and finance regulations as other public schools.

Their teachers would face the same certification standards as teachers in traditional public schools.”