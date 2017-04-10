KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO, MATT JONES AND DREW FRANKLIN SUED BY JOHN HIGGINS

on 10/04/2017 |

College basketball official John Higgins has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio and its operators, Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, interference with a business, and civil conspiracy.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nebraska, the plaintiffs, which include Higgins, his wife, Carol, and his company, Weatherguard, allege that Kentucky Sports Radio and its operators, Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, shared Higgins’ personal and business information online and on the radio, causing harm to his family and his business. The claim calls for an award of damages in excess of $75,000, with a specific amount to be determined at trial.

Higgins claims his company, Weatherguard was subject to thousands of threatening phone calls and voice messages from Kentucky fans, including death threat against Higgins and his family all stemming from an Elite Eight game between Kentucky and North Carolina where the wildcats lost 75-73 earlier in the year.

Matt Jones tweeted that,“The Higgins lawsuit against KSR is frivolous and without any legal merit whatsoever”. “We will defend it and expect a favorable result quickly.”