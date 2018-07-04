Logo


KENTUCKY STATE FAIR BOARD HAS A NEW PRESIDENT

on 04/07/2018 |


Photo courtesy of Insider Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Fair Board has a new president following a succession of leaders over the past two years.

TV Outlets report the board named David S. Beck its next president Thursday. The 63-year-old has served as CEO of the Kentucky Farm Bureau since 1994 and has 40 years of agriculture and government affairs experience.
The board president oversees the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center. Beck says in a statement he looks forward to enhancing the properties and working with partners to attract more national and international events.

The position has been vacant since September 2017, when Jason Rittenberry resigned. He had replaced Rip Rippetoe, who left in 2016.

The board will vote to approve Beck’s contract with a July 1 start date at an April meeting.

