KENTUCKY STATE FAIR TAKING APPLICATIONS

on 08/03/2018 |

Kentucky State Fair to begin taking job applications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Fair begins hiring next week for 750 temporary positions.

A statement from the fair says officials will begin accepting applications on Monday for several positions during the 11-day event in Louisville, including admissions, operations and maintenance, groundskeepers and housekeeping. The statement said there are indoor and outdoor jobs available, as well as day and night shifts. Pay starts at $9 per hour and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job seekers can apply online or at the Gate 4 employment office. The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 16-26.

