KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ACTIVITY FOR JUNE AND CHECKPOINTS FOR JULY

Kentucky State Police Post 3 were busy during the month of June. Troopers and Detectives wrote over 1500 citations, over 250 speeding tickets and almost 275 seatbelt violations. Over 20 DUI arrests were made, over 1200 complaints were answered, over 100 collisions were investigated, almost 50 criminal cases were opened and almost 200 criminal arrests were made.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check , commonly referred to as road blocks, throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving. Below is a list of the traffic safety check point locations currently used by the Bowling Green post.

Road Check location list reviewed and approved

Captain John W. Clark, Unit 16, January, 2015

Allen County

US 31E & KY 482

US 31E & KY 1147

US 31E @ TN state line (only if with TN agency)

US 31E @ Barren Co Line

US 31E & Jefferson School Rd

US 31E & Harrison School Rd

US 231 @ Mt. Union Church

KY 100 & KY 3500

KY 100 & KY 99

KY 100 @ Simpson Co Line

KY 100 @ Walkers Chapel

KY 100 @ Monroe Co Line

KY 100 & KY 1421

KY 101 & KY 1533

KY 101 & KY 234

KY 101 & Jefferson School Rd

KY 101 & Warren Co Line

KY 98 & KY 1855

KY 98 @ Monroe Co Line

KY 234 & KY 1533

KY 252 & KY 517

KY 99 & Isom Bradley Rd (only if with TN agency)

KY 99 & Amos Long Creek

KY 1421 & Hanes Rd

KY 482 @ Pleasant Ridge Church

KY 482 & Fleet Rd

Barren County

US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line

US 31W @ Hart Co Line

US 31W & KY 255

US 31E & Jack Turner Rd

US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)

KY 70 & KY 314

KY 70 & KY 255

KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)

KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd

KY 249, ½ mile South of Glasgow limits

KY 249 @ Monroe Co line

Butler County

US 231 Near William Natcher Parkway ramps

US 231 & KY 70

US 231 & KY 403

US 231 & South side of Green River Bridge

US 231 & KY 3182

KY 70 & KY 411

KY 70 & KY 185

KY 70 & KY 1117

KY 70 & B&R Lumber Co

KY 70 & KY 79

KY 79 & KY 626

KY 79 & Lold McKendree Chapel Rd

KY 79 & Voting House Rd

KY 185 & Doc Parrish Rd

KY 106 & KY 1187

KY 626 & KY 1083KY 403 & Horseshoe Bend Rd

Edmonson County

US 31W just South of Barren County line

US 31W @ KY 259

US 31W @ KY 101

KY 259 @ KY 70 North in Brownsville

KY 259 @ KY 70 South in Brownsville

Crossroads KY 70 and KY 185

KY 728 @ Nolin Dam

KY 101 @ KY 743 (New Grove Rd)

KY 259 in front of the Fair grounds

KY 728 @ Lincoln VFD

KY 185 Near Independence Church

KY 187 @ KY 238 (Sunfish School Rd)

KY 1749 @ Sailings Grocery

KY 743 @ Sulfur Rd

KY 743 @ KY 1749

KY 259 @ Cedar Grove Church Rd

KY 259 @ KY 2336 (Jock Rd)

KY 655 (Segal Rd) @ Honey Creek Rd

KY 1827 (Briar Creek Rd) @ Brooks Rd

KY 185 near EG Nash Rd (Grayson Co Line)

Wilderness Rd @ Cave Ave

Hart County

US 31W, 1 mile North of Horse Cave

US 31W & KY 728

US 31W @ Rowletts

US 31W (Main St) @ Bridge St (north end of Green River Bridge)

US 31W @ KY 1140

US 31E & Bunnell Crossing

US 31E near Green River Bridge

US 31E @ KY 936

KY 218 & KY 1846

KY 218 & KY 335

KY 88 & KY 728

KY 88 & KY 1015

KY 357 (Hammonsville Rd) @ KY 728 (Bacon Creek Rd)

Logan County

US 68 @ Todd Co Line

US 79 & Russellville Bypass

US 79 @ Todd Co Line

US 431 @ TN Line (only if with TN agency)

US 431 & KY 591

US 431 @ Epley’s Station

US 431 & KY 1040

US 431 & KY 106 in Lewisburg

US 431 & Peach Orchard Rd

KY 100 & Smith St

KY 103 & KY 1038

KY 103 @ Simpson Co Line

KY 106 & Duncan Ridge Rd (Todd/Logan line)

KY 178 & KY 1151

KY 1293 & KY 107

KY 1038 & KY 103

KY 96 & KY 102

Simpson County

US 31W & KY 1008

US 31W & Reasonover Dr

US 31W & KY Stone Entrance

US 31W & Lakesprings Rd

US 31W & Macedonia Rd

US 31W & Geddes Rd

KY 73 & KY 1008

KY 73 @ Simpson / Logan Co Line

KY 73 & KY 100

KY 73 & Robey Bethel Grove Rd

KY 100 & KY 103

KY 100 & Robey Bethel Rd

KY 103 & Turnertown Rd

KY 585 & KY 621

Witt Rd & Lake Springs Rd

Warren County

US 31W & KY 240 in Woodburn

US 31W & KY 242 in Richpond

US 31W at Hardy & Sons Funeral Home

US 31W at Massey’s grocery

KY 101 at Allen / Warren line

KY 101 & Three Forks Rd

KY 101 & KY 1297

US 68 at Carl Jordan Rd

KY 185 & Garvin Ln

KY 185 & Miller Rd

KY 185 & KY 526

KY 880 at Hardy & Son funeral home

KY 884 & KY 242

KY 622 & Larmon Mill Rd

Smallhouse & Elrod Rd

Beechbend and Garvin Ln

Girkin Rd & Girkin-Boiling Springs Rd

Boiling Springs & Girkin-Boiling Springs

263 & North Campbell Rd

Blue Level Rd & Providence Blue Level Rd

