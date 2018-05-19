Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ACTIVITY

on 05/19/2018 |

KSP 15
On May 17, 2018 at Approximately 11:34 AM EST Post 15 was notified that a Taylor County inmate, Jerry Jordan age 29 of Campbellsville had escaped his assigned work detail at the Taylor county recycling center. The male subject was located near the Green River Plaza at approximately 3:40 PM EST by Trooper Dexter Colvin. Jordan was charged with Escape 2nd Degree- (Identify-Facility.) Jordan was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

On May 18, 2018 at approximately 08:43 EST Trooper Mike Woodrum responded to a on Fishing Creek road in reference to the home owner stating that there was a blue 1995 Chevrolet in his driveway with an unknown male in the driver seat who appeared to be passed out. The driver fled the scene as Trooper Woodrum approached the vehicle. After fleeing several miles the Chevrolet operated by Jeremy Sears age 23 of Hustonville ran out of gas on Twin Oaks Road. Sears then fled on foot for a short distance before giving up. Sears was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree, (Motor Vehicle), Failure to wear seat belts, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt and Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sears was Lodged in the Casey County Detention Center.

On May 18th, 2018 at approximately 08:30 AM CST Trooper Levi Scott conducted a routine traffic stop on a 1998 Ford Mustang on Lakeway Drive in Russell Springs. Upon contact with the driver Racheal Jones, age 33 of Russell Springs Trooper Scott confirmed that she had an active arrest warrant. Upon further investigation Trooper Scott found a small pouch of rolling papers, a glass pipe with burn residue in it, a Ziploc bag with marijuana and a blue pill bottle containing several different prescription pills. In addition to the warrant Jones was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alcohol/Drugs/ETC. .08 (Agg Circum), 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st off (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st off (Drug unspecified), Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd degree- Drug unspecified, Possession of marijuana, Drug paraphernalia- Buy/Possess, Prescription Controlled Substance Not Proper Container 1st off. Jones was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.

KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH
On May 17, 2018, at approximately 6:42 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Stephen W. Self, 36, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Self was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Horse Cave on May 17, 2018. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Self is currently charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
He was lodged in the Hart County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ACTIVITY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BREANNA WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/19 30%
High 82° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/20 50%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 05/21 80%
High 83° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 19

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.