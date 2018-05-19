KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ACTIVITY

on 05/19/2018 |

KSP 15

On May 17, 2018 at Approximately 11:34 AM EST Post 15 was notified that a Taylor County inmate, Jerry Jordan age 29 of Campbellsville had escaped his assigned work detail at the Taylor county recycling center. The male subject was located near the Green River Plaza at approximately 3:40 PM EST by Trooper Dexter Colvin. Jordan was charged with Escape 2nd Degree- (Identify-Facility.) Jordan was transported to the Taylor County Jail.

On May 18, 2018 at approximately 08:43 EST Trooper Mike Woodrum responded to a on Fishing Creek road in reference to the home owner stating that there was a blue 1995 Chevrolet in his driveway with an unknown male in the driver seat who appeared to be passed out. The driver fled the scene as Trooper Woodrum approached the vehicle. After fleeing several miles the Chevrolet operated by Jeremy Sears age 23 of Hustonville ran out of gas on Twin Oaks Road. Sears then fled on foot for a short distance before giving up. Sears was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree, (Motor Vehicle), Failure to wear seat belts, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt and Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sears was Lodged in the Casey County Detention Center.

On May 18th, 2018 at approximately 08:30 AM CST Trooper Levi Scott conducted a routine traffic stop on a 1998 Ford Mustang on Lakeway Drive in Russell Springs. Upon contact with the driver Racheal Jones, age 33 of Russell Springs Trooper Scott confirmed that she had an active arrest warrant. Upon further investigation Trooper Scott found a small pouch of rolling papers, a glass pipe with burn residue in it, a Ziploc bag with marijuana and a blue pill bottle containing several different prescription pills. In addition to the warrant Jones was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alcohol/Drugs/ETC. .08 (Agg Circum), 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st off (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st off (Drug unspecified), Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd degree- Drug unspecified, Possession of marijuana, Drug paraphernalia- Buy/Possess, Prescription Controlled Substance Not Proper Container 1st off. Jones was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.

KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH

On May 17, 2018, at approximately 6:42 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Stephen W. Self, 36, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Self was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Horse Cave on May 17, 2018. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Self is currently charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Hart County Detention Center.