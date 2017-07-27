KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION

on 07/27/2017 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision on Nashville Road near the intersection of Lake Spring Road Wednesday around 1:00 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 55 year-old James Arnold of Bowling Green was operating a 2016 International tractor trailer traveling north on Nashville Road in Franklin. Arnold was operating in an active work zone when he encountered a lane shift causing his vehicle to strike the guardrail and overturn down a steep embankment, where the tractor trailer landed on its roof. It is unknown if Arnold was wearing his seat belt at the time of collision, and was transported to the Franklin Medical Center where he was then flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville with life threatening injuries.

Officer First Class R.M. Murley is investigating and was assisted by Lt. Kelly Anderson with the Kentucky State Police, Franklin Police, Fire and Rescue.

