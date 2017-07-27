Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION

on 07/27/2017 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision on Nashville Road near the intersection of Lake Spring Road Wednesday around 1:00 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 55 year-old James Arnold of Bowling Green was operating a 2016 International tractor trailer traveling north on Nashville Road in Franklin. Arnold was operating in an active work zone when he encountered a lane shift causing his vehicle to strike the guardrail and overturn down a steep embankment, where the tractor trailer landed on its roof. It is unknown if Arnold was wearing his seat belt at the time of collision, and was transported to the Franklin Medical Center where he was then flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville with life threatening injuries.

Officer First Class R.M. Murley is investigating and was assisted by Lt. Kelly Anderson with the Kentucky State Police, Franklin Police, Fire and Rescue.

Citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at: (1-800-222-5555). Citizens can call to confidentially report impair drivers or any criminal activity. You may also download the free KSP mobile phone app. The app provides quick, direct access to KSP including weather, road and traffic information as well as text, voice and photo tip capabilities to report criminal behavior. The app is available for IPhone, IPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple or Google Play stores. Download the KSP mobile app by searching “KSPOLICE” in the app store and you can also follow along on twitter @KYStatePolice.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Tony Atwood
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 07/27 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 07/28 70%
High 83° / Low 62°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Saturday 07/29 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.