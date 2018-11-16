KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT RULED KENTUCKY’S RIGHT TO WORK CONSTITUTIONAL

on 11/16/2018 |

In a split decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled yesterday Kentucky’s Right to Work Act constitutional. In a 4-3 decision, with strong dissents by Justices Keller, Wright and Cunningham, Kentucky’s highest court ruled against plaintiffs Fred Zuckerman, President of Teamsters Local 89, and William Londrigan, President of the Kentucky State AFL-CIO.

“We are disappointed that the majority decided to ignore the clear constitutional violations of the so-called right to work statute. The majority opinion flies in the face of the undisputed fact that this law singles out labor unions and their thousands of members for unfair and discriminatory treatment and violates unions’ rights to equal protection under of the Kentucky Constitution. This decision will further erode the wages and living standards of Kentucky’s working men and women which is the apparent purpose of the Act. The Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky General Assembly are not going to determine the fate of Kentucky’s unions and workers who will continue to fight for fair wages, benefits and job security” said Bill Londrigan, President of Kentucky State AFL-CIO.

“I applaud Justices Keller, Wright and Cunningham for recognizing the unique aspects of the Kentucky Constitution that prohibit special legislation intended to diminish the ability of workers to protect themselves. This case and the “right to work for less” law prove, yet again, that elections have consequences. Teamsters Local 89 along with all of organized labor will continue the fight to protect its members and establish economic justice in the Commonwealth,” said, Fred Zuckerman, President, Teamsters Local 89