KENTUCKY UNEMPLOYMENT STAYS STAGNANT FROM OCTOBER TO NOVEMBER

on 12/22/2018 |

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. That was unchanged from October and the same as in November 2017.
According to figures released on Thursday, Kentucky added 277 individuals to its civilian labor force, bringing the state’s labor force to 2,075,664. The number of people employed last month rose by 1,705, while the number unemployed decreased by 1,428.
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 5,200 jobs in November compared to October. Kentucky has added 17,000 jobs since November 2017, a 0.9 percent employment growth.
University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Associate Director Mike Clark said employers adding workers to payrolls helped to reduce the number of people unemployed.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics study indicated eight of Kentucky’s 11 major non-farm North American Industry Classification System job sectors saw employment increases from the previous month while three declined.
Those sectors showing gains were professional and business services; manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities; education and health services; leisure and hospitality; government; information services and others.
The three job sectors that experienced losses were financial activities, construction, and mining and logging.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for November was 3.7 percent, also unchanged from its October level, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

