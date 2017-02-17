KENTUCKY UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say Kentucky shipped $29.2 billion in goods and services abroad last year, an amount that is up nearly 6 percent from 2015. Gov. Matt Bevin said in a statement this week that aerospace products and parts were the No. 1 item exported by the state, accounting for $10.8 billion in exports.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers are targeting Planned Parenthood by renewing their push for legislation to put the organization at the end of the line for family planning funds. The measure backed by anti-abortion lawmakers was approved by the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee on Thursday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Training sessions start soon for Citizen Foster Care Review Board members, and volunteers are needed in 37 Kentucky counties. The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that volunteers are needed to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s public schools would have to offer a course about Bible history and require students to pass a civics test before graduating under a pair of proposals that are advancing in the state Senate. Both bills have a better chance of passing this year now that Republicans control the state House of Representatives.