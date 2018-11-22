Logo


KENTUCKY WOMAN ACCUSED OF BURNING AND CUTTING MAN WITH AUTISM

on 11/22/2018 |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky woman is accused of whipping a man with autism with a stereo cord, shooting him with an airsoft gun, burning him with a hot spoon and cutting his hand with a knife.
News outlets quote court records as saying 21-year-old Taylor Gonsman had forced the 20-year-old man to let her abuse him. Her arrest warrant says the alleged abuse happened at the man’s home in Louisville.
Police say the man suffered serious injuries. They say he told them that he befriended Gonsman and her girlfriend at a gas station over the weekend and let them stay over at his home.
Police say they found Gonsman on Saturday babysitting at a nearby residence.
She is charged with second-degree assault and pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

