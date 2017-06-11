KENTUCKY’S BACKLOGGED RAPE EVIDENCE KITS HAVE BEEN TESTED

on 11/06/2017 |

Kentucky official: All backlogged rape kits tested

(Information from: WLKY-TV, http://wlky.com)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A police official in Kentucky says all of the state’s backlogged rape evidence kits have been tested.

WLKY-TV reports that Laura Dudkamp, director of the Kentucky State Police crime lab, told lawmakers in Frankfort on Friday that DNA samples from more than 3,000 backlogged kits have been tested and officials are beginning to turn their attention to reopening cases.

Kits containing DNA samples collected from sexual assault victims sat untested for decades until a 2016 law required them to be examined.

Officials say 356 cases have been submitted to a national database and 240 of those have been linked to offenders.

Sudkamp said work is being slowed by low pay for state crime lab workers. Many are leaving for other states, or withdrawing their job applications.