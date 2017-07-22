Logo


KENTUCKY’S JOBLESS RATE RISES IN JUNE

on 07/22/2017

Kentucky’s jobless rate rises slightly in June

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say the state’s unemployment rate rose slightly in June.

The Office of Employment and Training says last month’s seasonally adjusted preliminary rate was 5.1 percent. That was up from a 5 percent statewide rate in May.

The statewide jobless rate in June 2016 was also 5 percent.

State officials say the trade, transportation and utilities sector showed the largest monthly employment gain, adding 1,800 jobs from May to June of this year.

They say professional and business services increased by 1,600 jobs during the same time.

Kentucky’s manufacturing sector lost 1,600 jobs last month. The education and health services sector decreased by 1,000 jobs in June.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.