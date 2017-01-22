KENTUCKY’S JOBLESS RATE UNCHANGED FROM NOVEMBER TO DECEMBER 2016

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from November 2016 to December 2016 at 4.8 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training (OET), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The preliminary December 2016 jobless rate was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 5.7 percent rate recorded for the state in December 2015.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for December 2016 was 4.7 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based on estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. It is designed to measure trends rather than to count the actual number of people working. It includes jobs in agriculture and those classified as self-employed.

When it comes numbers from November 2016 to December 2016:

Kentucky’s trade, transportation and utilities sector expanded by 2,100 jobs, and 8100 since December of 2015.

The financial activities sector rose by 1,700 jobs, the information sector grew by 400 and educational and health services sector rose by 200 positions Employment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector jumped by 900 jobs and the mining and logging sector jobs increased by 100.

When it comes to a decrease in jobs from November 2016 through December 2016, the government sector, which includes public education, public administration agencies and state-owned hospitals, decreased by 100 jobs, the construction sector fell by 1,500 jobs and the professional and business services sector lost 1,800 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector declined by 1,100 jobs and employment in the other services sector, which includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services, and religious organizations, decreased by 100