KENTUCKY’S MEDICAID PROGRAM FACES MASSIVE SHORTFALL

on 09/01/2018 |

Kentucky’s Medicaid program faces a massive shortfall over the next two years, according to a presentation made to a legislative committee Thursday.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services officials appeared before the Budget Review Subcommittee on Human Resources and said that Medicaid finished the 2018 fiscal year, which ended June 30, with a $483 million surplus, $436 million of which was federal money and the other $47 million in state agency funds.

But the outlook for fiscal year 2019 projects a $156 million shortfall in state funding and another $140 million the following year, totaling $296 million over the next two years.

Lawmakers also heard from the Department for Community Based Services on the state’s kinship care program, where qualified relatives can receive financial assistance for children who have been placed in their care, similar to foster parents.

Federal legislation, known as the Family First Prevention Services Act, will pay states for evidence-based prevention services and programs.  The program becomes mandatory in October 2021, but Clark said he hopes to implement it in Kentucky this fall.

A 2017 federal appeals court decision treats relative caregivers the same as a foster parent, so Clark said the state has begun accepting applications once again.  A total of 23,000 inquiries have been made, as of Aug. 10, with 1,012 relatives being notified of eligibility.

 

