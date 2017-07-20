KENTUCKY’S SIGNATURE CONVERSATION GROUPS ARE SEEING A RISE IN MEMBERSHIP

on 07/20/2017 |

Kentucky’s signature conservation groups are reporting an uptick in membership, fund-raising and volunteerism. The increased engagement comes as President Donald Trump charts an aggressive path toward environmental deregulation, including pulling the U-S out of the international climate deal. The Sierra Club’s Cumberland Chapter, which covers Kentucky, has gained around one-thousand members since Trump was elected, pushing its total to more than six-thousand. New member Miranda Clements of Bowling Green says she joined because of the current political climate.

Miranda Clements of Bowling Green

Clements says she was looking for an organization active on issues that matter to her, like protection of public lands and national parks.

Kentucky Heartwood was formed 25 years ago by people concerned about logging and mining on the Daniel Boone National Forest. Director Jim Scheff says the group’s latest fund-raising total was double normal and a big reason is what he calls the “Trump bump.”

Director Jim Scheff

State director of The Nature Conservancy, David Phemister, says they’ve also had a strong fund-raising year and have seen some membership growth. However, Phemister doesn’t correlate those successes directly to politics. Instead, he says it’s a result of the excitement the group’s five-thousand supporters in Kentucky have about its conservation projects.

State director of The Nature Conservancy, David Phemister

And at the Kentucky Waterways Alliance, executive director Ward Wilson says his organization has seen an increase in volunteerism – for example, helping clean up creeks.

Kentucky is a decidedly red state, except in voter registration, although that appears to be swinging Republican, too.

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today