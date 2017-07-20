Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY’S SIGNATURE CONVERSATION GROUPS ARE SEEING A RISE IN MEMBERSHIP

on 07/20/2017 |

Kentucky’s signature conservation groups are reporting an uptick in membership, fund-raising and volunteerism. The increased engagement comes as President Donald Trump charts an aggressive path toward environmental deregulation, including pulling the U-S out of the international climate deal. The Sierra Club’s Cumberland Chapter, which covers Kentucky, has gained around one-thousand members since Trump was elected, pushing its total to more than six-thousand. New member Miranda Clements of Bowling Green says she joined because of the current political climate.

      Miranda Clements of Bowling Green

Clements says she was looking for an organization active on issues that matter to her, like protection of public lands and national parks.

Kentucky Heartwood was formed 25 years ago by people concerned about logging and mining on the Daniel Boone National Forest. Director Jim Scheff says the group’s latest fund-raising total was double normal and a big reason is what he calls the “Trump bump.”

      Director Jim Scheff

State director of The Nature Conservancy, David Phemister, says they’ve also had a strong fund-raising year and have seen some membership growth. However, Phemister doesn’t correlate those successes directly to politics. Instead, he says it’s a result of the excitement the group’s five-thousand supporters in Kentucky have about its conservation projects.

      State director of The Nature Conservancy, David Phemister

And at the Kentucky Waterways Alliance, executive director Ward Wilson says his organization has seen an increase in volunteerism – for example, helping clean up creeks.
Kentucky is a decidedly red state, except in voter registration, although that appears to be swinging Republican, too.

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

TREVOR REECE

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
8:49 AM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on July 21, 2017

Special Statement

Issued:
2:28 AM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
4:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/20 10%
High 93° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 07/21 10%
High 95° / Low 74°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/22 50%
High 94° / Low 75°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.