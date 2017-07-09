Logo


KENZLEIGH MARIE FAITH HORNBACK

on 09/07/2017 |

Kenzleigh Marie Faith Hornback was stillborn Monday, Sept. 4 at the T.J. Samson Comm. Hospital.

She is survived by her mother Cassie Hornback of Munfordville, Maternal grandmother Brenda Olson of Munfordville, Maternal grandfather John Hornback and Maternal great-grandmother Mildred Smith.

A graveside service will be at 10am Wednesday at the Stoney Point Cemetery with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating.  Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

